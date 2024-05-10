DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Virage présente : Caiva, Grace Dahl, Sina XX, Trigger

Virage
Fri, 10 May, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VIRAGE PRÉSENTE : Caiva, Grace Dahl, Sina XX, Trigger (l.ctrl b2b Dj Suze)

Vendredi 10 mai 2024 :

Les nuits de Virage se veulent le cadre d'un terrain d'expression festif, de légèreté et de communion humaine. Des moments de partage collectifs où la liber...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.
Venue

Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

