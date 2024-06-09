DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mind Shrine is an indie rock band based in Houston, Texas. The band is led by lead vocalist Jess
Howard, rhythm guitarist Bradley DeAnda, rhythm guitarist Brian Gonzales, & drummer Richie
Alejandro. The band gained popularity in the Houston music scene w
Mind Shrine, Chécha , Shormey
at Get Tight Lounge
Sunday, June 9th, 2024
Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00
