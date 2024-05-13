DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOSH // Stone Cold Boogie Video Premiere With Live Sets by Dosh and Neesh

The Parkway Theater
Mon, 13 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Monday, May 13, 2024

6 pm Doors // 7 pm Music

All Ages

  • $15 (+taxes/fees) Advance General Admission // $20 (+taxes/fees) At The Door
  • Free admission for children 12 and under (ticket still required)

Ticket purchases are final and non-refund...

All ages
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

Can I buy a child ticket and an adult ticket in the same transaction?

Unfortunately, different ticket types need to be purchased in separate transactions. We apologize for the inconvenience.

