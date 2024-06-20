DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UEFA EURO 2024: Denmark V England

Between The Bridges
Thu, 20 Jun, 4:00 pm
SportLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FOOTBALL’S COMING TO BETWEEN THE BRIDGES! Join us as England take on Denmark in our second game of the 2024 Euros! 

This summer, experience the 2024 UEFA EURO’s at Between The Bridges on London’s South Bank! Featuring 3 MASSIVE Video Walls 📺, 7 bars 🍻 a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
