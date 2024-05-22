Top track

Do Nothing + Guests At The Close Encounter Club

Brixton House
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nottingham rockers, Do Nothing headline the Close Encounter club night to perform tracks from their critically acclaimed second album, Snake Sideways, plus other classics.

The Close Encounter Club is an intergalactic live music venue orbiting Planet Earth...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by The Close Encounter Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton House

385 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8GL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

