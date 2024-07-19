DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Iconic British producer Chris Lake is bringing his Black Book Records brand to New York City for a special open-air show at the historic industrial waterfront venue Brooklyn Army Terminal. The label boss himself will headline the mid-summer spectacle over
VIP TABLE RESERVATION REQUEST: https://bit.ly/bbnycvip
Fueled by EMW Presents, the showcase will host Chris Lake, indisputably one of the most respected artists in the house music scene, in a dynamic setting and fashion unlike anything fans have seen from...
