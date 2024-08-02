DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VIVA! Festival Pass

Arena Valle d'Itria
2 Aug - 4 Aug
€75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VIVA! è un festival internazionale di musica, a Locorotondo (Valle d'Itria), immerso in un paesaggio suggestivo che trasforma ogni evento musicale in un'esperienza unica.

VIVA! Festival Pass include l'accesso agli eventi del 2, 3 e 4 agosto.

Venerdì 2 ag...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Turné srl.

8
Air, Underworld, Dardust and 8 more

Arena Valle d'Itria

Contrada Grofoleo, 70010 Locorotondo Bari, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

