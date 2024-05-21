DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Until I Wake have been steadily bubbling under in the hard rock scene since their formation in 2019. Thanks to its crunchy, guitar-driven anthems, the band has already tallied 5 million global streams to date and found itself on Spotify’s New Core, New Met
UNTIL I WAKE
with special guests Afterlife and Who They Fear
'The Road To Rockville' Tour
Tuesday, May 21st, 2024
Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00 PM
All Ages
