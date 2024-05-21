Top track

UNTIL I WAKE w/ Afterlife and Who They Fear

Metro Baltimore
Tue, 21 May, 6:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Until I Wake

Until I Wake have been steadily bubbling under in the hard rock scene since their formation in 2019. Thanks to its crunchy, guitar-driven anthems, the band has already tallied 5 million global streams to date and found itself on Spotify’s New Core, New Met Read more

Event information

UNTIL I WAKE

with special guests Afterlife and Who They Fear

'The Road To Rockville' Tour

Tuesday, May 21st, 2024

Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00 PM

All Ages

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afterlife, Until I Wake

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

