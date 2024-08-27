DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ThxSoMch

The Deaf Institute
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SJM Concerts & Live Nation Present

ThxSoMch

plus Support

This is a 14+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts & Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ThxSoMch

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.