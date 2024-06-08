DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UKG Bingo Fest

Between The Bridges
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to the mind-blowing UKG Bingo Experience like no other!

Get ready to be blown away as we fuse the thrill of Bingo with the electrifying beats of UKG Music. Who knew this combination could be such a blast?

Immerse yourself in the nostalgia of old...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

