DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
For one night and one night only, come join Supreme Leader Brittany Broski for an in-real-life town hall meeting! Prepare for an evening full of laughter, cheek, and a special guest. See you there!
This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.
If you’ve...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs