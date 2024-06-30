DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brittany Broski

Troxy
Sun, 30 Jun, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £33.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

For one night and one night only, come join Supreme Leader Brittany Broski for an in-real-life town hall meeting! Prepare for an evening full of laughter, cheek, and a special guest. See you there!

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brittany Broski

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

