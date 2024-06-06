Top track

Shannon Lay - The Moons Detriment

Jon Langford (of Mekons) & the Bright Shiners, Shannon Lay

Zebulon
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jon Langford (of Mekons) & the Bright Shiners, Shannon Lay

Jon Langford's been in more bands than you have digits - and that's true even if you were born with a few extras! From his early days in Mekons, Delta 5, Three Johns and even Sisters Of Mercy (boo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
Lineup

Jon Langford, Shannon Lay

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

