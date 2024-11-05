Top track

Jazz on the Autobahn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Felice Brothers

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Tue, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£24.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jazz on the Autobahn
Got a code?

About

Crosstown Concerts presents

The Felice Brothers

+ support

14+ Under 16s accompanied by an adult
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Felice Brothers

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.