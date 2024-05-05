Top track

Enny Owl - Sandbox

Enny Owl, Bella Porter, Jennie Lawless

Scribble
Sun, 5 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Enny Owl, Bella Porter, and Jennie Lawless live at Scribble Community Center!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

