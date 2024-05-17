Top track

Brianna Straut - Hallelujah Chords

Brianna Straut/Tomato Soup/Anthony Ruptak/Kaitlyn Williams

Skylark Lounge
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Brianna Straut - Hallelujah Chords
About

Album Release Show!

With Tomato Soup, Anthony Ruptak and Kaitlyn Williams

Americana singer-songwriter Brianna Straut conveys the human condition through empathetic storytelling.   Born and raised in Texas, Brianna sings from her roots, incorporating lame...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Kaitlyn Williams, Anthony Ruptak, Tomato Soup and 1 more

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

