Although she’s based in Atlanta, Ash Lauryn’s home – both personally and musically – is Detroit. A champion of old-school electronic music and the contributions of Black musicians, in 2017 she launched Underground & Black: a blog, podcast and now monthly N
Kremwerk Presents: Ash Lauryn (ATL)
With Sush & Manwell
Cherry | Friday | July 19th | 10PM - LATE
Ash Lauryn
Ash Lauryn balances between two worlds, with an old-school house-head foundation and a digital age suaveness, blending her skills as a deejay,...
