Kremwerk Presents: Ash Lauryn (ATL)

Cherry Complex
Fri, 19 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $17.85

About Ash Lauryn

Although she’s based in Atlanta, Ash Lauryn’s home – both personally and musically – is Detroit. A champion of old-school electronic music and the contributions of Black musicians, in 2017 she launched Underground & Black: a blog, podcast and now monthly N Read more

Event information

Kremwerk Presents: Ash Lauryn (ATL)

With Sush & Manwell

Cherry | Friday | July 19th | 10PM - LATE

Ash Lauryn

Ash Lauryn balances between two worlds, with an old-school house-head foundation and a digital age suaveness, blending her skills as a deejay,...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ash Lauryn

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

