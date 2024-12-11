Top track

Berq - Rote Flaggen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Berq - Live 2024

Docks Club, Hamburg
Wed, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€40.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Berq - Rote Flaggen
Got a code?

About

Berq geht Ende des Jahres auf erste "Live 2024" Headline-Tour durch Deutschland, Österreich und die Schweiz. Nachdem es die letzten Monate etwas ruhiger um Berq war, wird er dieses Jahr nicht nur auf rund 20 Festivals zu sehen sein, sondern kündigt auch se...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Landstreicher Booking GmbH & OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Berq

Venue

Docks Club, Hamburg

Spielbudenpl. 19, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.