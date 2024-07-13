DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Doctor Wu Band ~ Playing the Music of Steely Dan

The Mint
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The L.A.-based Doctor Wu Band has been playing the music of Steely Dan for 24 years - with an ensemble that goes to 11…that’s right, Doctor Wu consists of 11 seasoned pros, recreating The Dan’s brand of eclectic, hard-rockin’, sonically-satisfying rock ’n...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

