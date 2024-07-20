DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SlayStation: The Crystal Ball

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 20 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SlayStation is the London night giving every nerd exactly what they never knew they needed – a queer, cosplay, video game themed show and extravaganza.

Whether you’ve been to a previous sell-out show or seen us go viral on TikTok, you won’t find a night l...

This is an 16+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

