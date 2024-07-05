Top track

Tabber - Chi-Ka (feat. DEAN)

TABBER x MISO

Bataclan
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
From €45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KRnB fam!! Are you ready to elevate your summer plans to the next level? We're beyond excited to drop this bombshell: Tabber and Miso are hitting Europe this summer! 🎉

Fresh off their epic USA tour, Tabber is making a return to Europe, and this time, bri...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Seoul Therapy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MISO, Tabber

Venue

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

