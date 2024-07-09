Top track

L'Officina della Camomilla + Sethu

sPAZIO211
Tue, 9 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€24.50

About

L'Officina della Camomilla + Sethu

Tutte le età
Presentato da BPM Concerti Srl.

Lineup

Sethu, L'officina della camomilla

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

