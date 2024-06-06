DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Telefunk & Friends

Ridley Road Market Bar
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Telefunk & Friends are back next Thursday, this time with the incredible @island_____girl playing the hottest sounds of 50s-60s.

Don’t miss our HAPPY HOUR from 6pm to 9pm.

FREE ENTRY!!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ridley Road Market Bar.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ridley Road Market Bar

49 Ridley Road, Dalston, London, E8 2NP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.