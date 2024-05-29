Top track

Dear Goth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cassyette Live + Signing

The Jacaranda
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £18.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dear Goth
Got a code?

About

Cassyette heads to Liverpool for an acoustic performance plus signing in celebration of upcoming new album 'This World Fucking Sucks' - out 23.08.24

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassyette

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.