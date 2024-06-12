DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mike, Diak e Jimmy sono i Fuera. Partiti da un background rap, techno e psichedelico, hanno girato la penisola con la loro musica e i loro live esplosivi. Dopo due anni di ricerca sonora e costante evoluzione nasce l'album CIRCO MEZZALUNA (2022), che segna...
