We Got Love

OWLSHAKE x LA JAVA : Romain Fx b2b Running Hot

La Java
Sat, 25 May, 11:30 pm
DJParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Owlshake (nm) : Selon le Gros Robert « Oiseau rapace nocturne voisin de la chouette, mais portant des aigrettes. »

Mais en vrai, collectif bordelais, prêt à te faire vibrer toute la nuit sur des événements de musique électronique portant des esthétiques v...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romain FX, Running Hot

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

