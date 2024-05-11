Top track

Unkle Daddy - Bog Watch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rogue Royal 'Different Dimension' Album Release

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$13.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Unkle Daddy - Bog Watch
Got a code?

About

Hailing from Minneapolis, Rogue Royal is a hard hitting, high energy rock band that captivates audiences with their powerful sonics. Their music is known for its blend of soaring guitars, thick vocals, and thunderous rhythm section. Drawing inspiration fro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Unkle Daddy

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.