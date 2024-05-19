Top track

Sunday syndrome : .Vril (Live) + NDRX + Kvanchi

La Gaité Lyrique
Sun, 19 May, 6:00 pm
€18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

La Sunday syndrome, c’est la promesse d’un dimanche anti-déprime qui se termine en beauté !

Au programme, un line up en partenariat avec Arty Farty et les soirées du Sucre S. society, réunissant artistes émergents et têtes d’affiche de la culture Club. De...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

.VRIL

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

