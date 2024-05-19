DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Sunday syndrome, c’est la promesse d’un dimanche anti-déprime qui se termine en beauté !
Au programme, un line up en partenariat avec Arty Farty et les soirées du Sucre S. society, réunissant artistes émergents et têtes d’affiche de la culture Club. De...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.