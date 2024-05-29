DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LES INROCKS SUPER CLUB : ARTHUR FU BANDINI x ATSUKO CHIBA x HOT GARBAGE

La Boule Noire
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€9.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arthur Fu Bandini

Arthur Fu Bandini est à la frontière où se croisent et se rencontrent pop et rock, bardé d’inspirations empruntées à la chanson française, rappelant parfois la voix de Léo Ferré (donc Arthur Teboul de Feu! Chatterton). En studio, l’artis...

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Les Inrocks & Super!
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

