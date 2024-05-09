DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Senssual Ibiza - Unconditional

STEREO Covent Garden
Thu, 9 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Senssual Records Ibiza presents Unconditional events: The Ibiza based imprint returns to London on Thursday May 9th to the amazing location in Covent Garden: Stereo.

You can expect a great house & tech house music selection, featuring international artist...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Senssual Records & So Live Sessions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coxswain, Penny F, Angie B

Venue

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

