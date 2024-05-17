Top track

Paisley Fields - Ain't Built for Speed

Paisley Fields

Belltown Yacht Club
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$17.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors 8pm, Music 9pm

Paisley Fields

Bedroom Eyes (SEA)

Paisley Fields was an official performer at SXSW last year and was named one of the best musical discoveries of the festival by the Austin Chronicle and Jambase. His most recently released duet with...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bedroom Eyes, Paisley Fields

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

