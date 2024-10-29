DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bôa

HERE at Outernet
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

22nd March, 2024 (London, UK) – After nearly twenty years since their last release, the exceptional British Alt-rock band bôa returns with a stellar new single, “Walk With Me,” today via Nettwerk. This is our first glimpse into the band's new collection of...

This is an 14+ (14 – 16s with an adult) - physical photo ID required
Presented by Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bôa

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.