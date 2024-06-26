Top track

Royale Lynn - Six Feet Deep

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Royale Lynn: Outsiders and Outcasts Tour

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 26 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Royale Lynn - Six Feet Deep
Got a code?

About

Riot Fest presents...

Royale Lynn: The Outsiders and Outcasts Tour
w/ special guests TBA

$18.50 ADV // $20.72 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

📬Stay in touch, subscribe to our news...

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.