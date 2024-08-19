DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from Chicago, alt-rock quartet Deeper stood firmly on post-punk ground with their 2018 self-titled debut, garnering attention from Pitchfork. Exploring darker themes of mental health troubles on 2020’s Auto-Pain, the follow-up honoured their late g
Read more
FORM Presents
DEEPER
+ Special Guests
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.