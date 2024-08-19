Top track

DEEPER

MOTH Club
Mon, 19 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Deeper

Hailing from Chicago, alt-rock quartet Deeper stood firmly on post-punk ground with their 2018 self-titled debut, garnering attention from Pitchfork. Exploring darker themes of mental health troubles on 2020’s Auto-Pain, the follow-up honoured their late g Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

FORM Presents

DEEPER

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deeper

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

