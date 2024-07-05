DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vieira and The Silvers, PARTICLS, Kirk Vaughan Steaggles

Two Palms
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vieira and The Silvers

Formed in 2022, the lively Vieira and The Silvers craft a versatile blend of vintage rock and roll and psychedelia. Notorious for their energetic live performances, broken up by frontman Diogo Vieira da Silva’s theatrical monologues...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vieira and The Silvers

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

