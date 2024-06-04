DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Into the Woods

The Courtyard Theatre
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sondheim’s fairy-tale musical about wishes, family and the choices we make, is a timeless, yet relevant, piece. With an enchanting and touching Tony award-winning book and score, the story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella,...

All ages
Produced by Bodens College of Performing Arts
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:00 pm

