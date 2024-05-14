DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Okay Okay / Leo Walrus / Si-Fi Nilsson

Two Palms
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
£8.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Okay Okay:

Okay Okay is the indie rock project of Brazilian singer/songwriter/guitarist Felipe Giannella. Originally hailing from New York, Okay Okay now brings deeply personal and honest songwriting to the stages of London. Their songs mix intoxicating h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Okay Okay
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Leo Walrus

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

