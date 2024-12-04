Top track

Odd Beholder - Insecurities

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Odd Beholder - »Something to Feel Better« Tour

Ilses Erika
Wed, 4 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Odd Beholder - Insecurities
Got a code?

About

Präsentiert von : Rausgegangen, ByteFm, DFL Nova

Odd Beholder ist das Electronica / Art Pop - Projekt der Schweizer Musikerin Daniela Weinmann, mit dem sie präzise und lakonisch die Merkwürdigkeiten, Schatten und Missverständnisse unserer Zeit protoko...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Odd Beholder

Venue

Ilses Erika

Bernhard-Göring-Straße 152, 04277 Leipzig, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.