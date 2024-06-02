Top track

Rossi. - U Won't See Me

24 Hour Summer Closing Party

Club Space Miami
Sun, 2 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our last dance before our summer closing with some of our favorite guests and our residents taking the terrace and Miami for a wild ride.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavi*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

8
Rossi., Dyed Soundorom, Maher Daniel and 8 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

