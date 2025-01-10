Top track

Yung Beef

Sant Jordi Club
Fri, 10 Jan 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€34.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Yung Beef, el icono del trap en español, ha marcado un antes y un después en la escena musical urbana. Desde sus inicios como miembro de Kefta Boyz hasta su paso por PXXR GVNG, La Mafia Del Amor y Los Santos, ha desafiado las normas establecidas y ha impue...

You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yung Beef

Venue

Sant Jordi Club

Passeig Olímpic, 5-7, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

