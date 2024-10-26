Top track

La Bagarre Booking: DZ DEATHRAYS (AUS) + DYE CRAP

La Java
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘 𝗟𝗘 𝟮 𝗠𝗔𝗜 𝗔 𝟭𝟭𝗛𝟬𝟬

Début des concerts > 20h30

La Bagarre Booking et SUPER! présentent :

𝗗𝗭 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗔𝗬𝗦 (𝗔𝗨𝗦, 𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗥)

La tournée des 10 ans de Black Rat

https://dzdeathrays...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DZ Deathrays, DYE CRAP

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

