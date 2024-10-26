DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘 𝗟𝗘 𝟮 𝗠𝗔𝗜 𝗔 𝟭𝟭𝗛𝟬𝟬
Début des concerts > 20h30
La Bagarre Booking et SUPER! présentent :
𝗗𝗭 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗔𝗬𝗦 (𝗔𝗨𝗦, 𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗥)
La tournée des 10 ans de Black Rat
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.