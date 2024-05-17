DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RAVE NO RAVE

The End
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33
About

RAVE NO RAVE is a blueprint to instill refined event practices.

We bring together friends who have made an impact in their scene for a cause bigger than themselves. We honor artists who have been honing their craft without needing an audience.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

xin xin, Pressure Assist, Miki and 2 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

