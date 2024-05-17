DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RAVE NO RAVE is a blueprint to instill refined event practices.
We bring together friends who have made an impact in their scene for a cause bigger than themselves. We honor artists who have been honing their craft without needing an audience.
Know the r...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.