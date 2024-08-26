DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Killer Mike

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Mon, 26 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£46.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AEG Presents

Killer Mike

This price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy.

Standing: 14+ only / Balcony: 8+, Under 14's with an adult
Presented by AEG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Killer Mike

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.