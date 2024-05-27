Top track

River Days

Soul Summit

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Mon, 27 May, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soul Summit returns to the Ruins at Knockdown Center with a free Memorial Day party.

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soul Summit

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

