Top track

Chemical

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Devil Wears Prada

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 23 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chemical
Got a code?

About

Après près de 20 ans d'existence, The Devil Wears Prada a atteint un équilibre parfait. Les américains voguent avec agilité entre turbulences metal, esprit hardcore, éloquence provocante de leurs lyrics et mélodies acérées. C'est dans ce jeu de funambule q...

Tout public
Présenté par Opus Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Devil Wears Prada

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.