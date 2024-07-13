DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE RETURN OF THE UNDERGROUND DANCE PARTY, ENJOY!
BRINGING THE HEAT, ORIGINAL ENJOY DJS MATTHEW BALLESTER & GRANT BERRY, PLUS MICKEY RICHARDS(REALHOUSE RADIO). THE DEEPEST SOULFUL HOUSE & NY DANCE CLASSICS, ALL NIGHT LONG.
-LUV DANCIN-This is a standing...
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
