Enjoy

229
Sat, 13 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE RETURN OF THE UNDERGROUND DANCE PARTY, ENJOY!

BRINGING THE HEAT, ORIGINAL ENJOY DJS MATTHEW BALLESTER & GRANT BERRY, PLUS MICKEY RICHARDS(REALHOUSE RADIO). THE DEEPEST SOULFUL HOUSE & NY DANCE CLASSICS, ALL NIGHT LONG.

-LUV DANCIN-This is a standing...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Matthew Ballester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

