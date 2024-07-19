DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
There’s something about northern soul that invokes both nostalgia and a heady sense of discovery. The impeccable fashion, the golden voices that seem to reverberate through the ages, the walls of sound generated by true devotees of music are all symptomati
Please note reduced summer hours - 10.30pm - 2am
DEPTFORD NORTHERN SOUL CLUB ARE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS, WILL FOOT AND LEWIS HENDERSON, WHOSE EARLY LOVE OF SOUL DEVELOPED AFTER DISCOVERING LEWIS’ DAD’S RECORD COLLECTION. AFTER FINALLY BRINGING THEIR MUSICAL HE...
