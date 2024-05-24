DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pinky Promise: Botanical Ball

Electrowerkz
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all mystical nymphs, forest wanderers, and passionate petals of desire! Pinky Promise invite you to step into our Botanical Ball where the most tantalising escapades await. 

Embark on a journey through 6 lush realms, where nature's secrets intertw...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pinky Promise.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open10:00 pm

