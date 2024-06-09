DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grasso che cola FringeMI

Madama Hostel & Bistrot
Sun, 9 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Anteprima del nuovo spettacolo di stand up comedy di Antonio Ricatti, fondatore del gruppo BeComedy e collaboratore di Comedy Club. Ad aprire la serata il comico Dan Batista, stand up comedian milanese.

Nessun limite
Presentato da Madama Hostel & Bistrot

Madama Hostel & Bistrot

Via Benaco 1, 20139 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

