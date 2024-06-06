Top track

Orlando Weeks Live

Copeland Gallery
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlando Weeks is known for both his musical and visual work.

The concert at the Copeland Gallery will offer a unique and immersive experience.

An intimate performance in a space that is exhibiting the visual work that Weeks has been making to accompany a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GOODNIGHT MOON LIMITED
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orlando Weeks

Venue

Copeland Gallery

Unit 9I, 133 Copeland Rd, London SE15 3SN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

