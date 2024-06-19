DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Create & Date

Headrow House
Wed, 19 Jun, 6:30 pm
SocialLeeds
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Are you in your single era and looking to get off the apps and meet cuties IRL? Then why not join speed dating with a difference to meet likeminded people over art, music and drinks, and hopefully leave with your soulmate or some new pals.

This event is a...

This is an 20+ Event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

